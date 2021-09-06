Kangana Ranaut calls Thalaivi BEST FILM of her career so far, confident it will woo audiences back to theatres

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut looks forward to the release of her much anticipated film Thalaivi. Based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J Jayalalithaa, the film showcases varied aspects of Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of the state politics. Ahead of the release of the film, Kangana said 'Thalaivii' is the best film of her career so far and is confident that it will bring audiences back to the theatres.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram Story and shared a poster of 'Thalaivii', writing, "What a gratifying experience to watch 'Thalaivii' best film of my career so far."

In addition, Kangana also posted a note, saying: "'Thalaivii' is a theatrical experience hopefully Hindi multiplexes will also play it. I am confident it will bring audiences back to the theatres @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies."

This comes after, Kangana expressed her disappointment with multiplexes for not screening the film due to the gap between its big screen and digital release. Kangana had taken to her Instagram Story where she shared a news article, which talked about national multiplex chains in no mood to screen 'Thalaivii'.

Later, she shared a note for the multiplex owners saying at a time when filmmakers are not choosing theatres for the release of their films, very few and very brave producers are compromising on huge profits and letting go off of exclusive streaming options only for the love of cinema.

"In these times we must support each other and not bully or arm twist; it's our fundamental right to recover the cost of our film which we did, we may have two weeks window for Hindi version but for South we have four weeks window yet multiplexes ganging up on us and stopping our release there as well," she wrote.

Kangana called it "unfair and cruel" saying in these testing times when major territories like Maharashtra are also shut, one should help each other in order to save theatres.

Thalaivi is set to release in cinemas on September 10 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.