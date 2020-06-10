Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TEAM_KANGANA_RANAUT Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood's selective secularism, condemns Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch's killing

Strongly condemning the killing of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Anantnag on Monday, Kangana Ranaut expressed her grief and anger, The actress also called out the Bollywood industry and other liberals for "selective secularism". Her team shared a video on the social media urging PM PM Narendra Modi to take strict action against the incident. In the video, the Queen actress is seen holding a placard in her hand that reads, “I Am Hindustan, I am Ashamed. Justice for Ajay Pandita. Murder in Anantnag. Jammu and Kashmir.”

"Kashmiri Pandits should be sent back to the state. Their land should be rightfully be handed over. Justice should be served and Ajay Pandita's sacrifice shouldn't go waste", Kangana Ranaut can be heard saying in the video.

Earlier, Anupam Kher took to Twitter and shared a video to condemn "the merciless killing" and wrote, "Deeply saddened & angry at the merciless killing of the lone #KashmiriPandit sarpanch #AjayPandita in Anantnag yesterday. My heartfelt condolences to his family. There is an obvious silence from the usual suspects who cry their heart hoarse otherwise. #JusticeForAjayPandita".

Deeply saddened & angry at the merciless killing of the lone #KashmiriPandit sarpanch #AjayPandita in Anantnag yesterday. My heartfelt condolences to his family. There is an obvious silence from the usual suspects who cry their heart hoarse otherwise. #JusticeForAjayPandita pic.twitter.com/5TnLpABOh2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 9, 2020

