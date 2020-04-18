Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on suspension of sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account. Watch video

Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on suspension of sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has finally broken her silence about the suspension of her sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account. The actress' official Instagram account shared a video on Saturday in which she is seen addressing the issue supporting her sister. The actress claims that Rangoli has not written anything against any community as people have 'projected' and also announces that she will come forward to apologize if anyone finds the tweet promoting the 'genocide of Muslim belives in any way'.

In the video, Kangana emphasizes the freedom of speech and urges the government to demolish such social media platforms. She also suggests that India should start its own platforms. Kangana further clarifies that her sister had through her tweet only called for those who attacked doctors, cops and other healthcare officials. She also came forward to support wrestler Babita Phogat and asked the government to provide her protection as she has seen people harassing her on social media. Watch the video here-

In case you came in late, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account got suspended on Friday over controversial tweets. Rangoli reportedly posted what is being considered as hate tweets aimed at a community from her blue tick handle, @Rangoli_, which prompted the suspension of the account. This post follows Rangoli's history of sharing tweets that have been widely criticized for inciting hate.

Following the tweet that led to Rangoli's account being suspended, filmmaker Reema Kagti wrote to Mumbai Police demanding action. "@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn't this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?" wrote @kagtireema.

@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?@OfficeofUT @AUThackeray https://t.co/tKCqS5CZgN — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) April 16, 2020

Rangoli Chandel is the official spokesperson of actress Kangana Ranaut and fans have often witnessed her getting into ugly spats with other celebrities on Twitter.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage