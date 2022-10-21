Kangana Ranaut believes 'Kantara' is suitable for Oscar nomination from India, calls it 'explosive'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana believes 'Kantara' is suitable for Oscars

Kangana Ranaut went to watch Rishab Shetty's Kantara, and she was blown away by the film. The Manikarnika actress has praised filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty for giving such a great film. She shared a video message after exiting the theatre and was impressed by the film. The actress also shared a note, calling it an Oscar nomination-worthy film from India.

On Friday, the actress turned to Instagram stories to praise Rishab Shetty's Kantara. She wrote, "I feel #Kantara should be India's entry to Oscar next year, I know year is yet to end and there may be better films coming, but more than Oscar India needs the right representation globally... this land of mysteries and Mystics one can't understand one can only embrace it .... India is like a miracle... if you try and make sense of it you will only get frustrated but if you surrender to the miracle you can also be one .... Kantara is an experiential reality which world must experience .. @rishabshetty77."

A day ago, the actress shared a video of herself giving a review of the film. In the clip, Kangana said: "I have just come out watching Kantara with my family, and I am still shaking. What an explosive experience. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you. Writing, directing, acting, action brilliant, unbelievable!"

"What a find blend of tradition, folklore, indigenous issues. Such beautiful photography, action. This is what is cinema, what films are for," she added.

Kangana further said that she would not be able to 'recover' from the experience of watching the film for a week. "I heard so many people in the theatre say that they had never seen anything like this. Thank you for this film. I don't think I will recover from this experience for another week," she concluded.

'Kantara,' the third-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, has won widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike.

