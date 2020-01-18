Kangana Ranaut goes desi as she attends cousin brother’s engagement ceremony in Himachal. Check inside photos

Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut goes desi as she attends cousin brother’s engagement ceremony in Himachal

Kangana Ranaut looked gorgeous as she attended her cousin brother Karan Ranaut’s engagement ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. The actress took time out from the promotions of her upcoming film Panga and joined the celebrations with her family. Her sister Rangoli shared the inside photos from the ceremony and revealed that their cousin brother’s marriage has been arranged by the elders and he is just 25. Rangoli wrote, “He is our cousin Karan Ranaut, only 25 magar shaadi ki sabse jaldi, never spoke to a girl in his life magar ghar ki ladies thaan le toh Shaadi toh Hokar he rahegi mummy ji and chachi ji ki Jai”

He is our cousin Karan Ranaut, only 25 magar shaadi ki sabse jaldi, never spoke to a girl in his life magar ghar ki ladies thaan le toh Shaadi toh Hokar he rahegi mummy ji and chachi ji ki Jai 😁🙏 pic.twitter.com/xWeasPw9Z1 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 17, 2020

Rangoli Chandel shared another post and asked her friends on social media to bless the couple. She wrote, “Dear friends bless our brother Karan and his new bride Anjali, new member in our family they got engaged today and their families decided for them, arranged marriages are so much fun”

Dear friends bless our brother Karan and his new bride Anjali, new member in our family they got engaged today and their families decided for them, arranged marriages are so much fun 🥰❤ pic.twitter.com/wuwHtKbETp — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut looked absolutely stunning as she donned a Ritu Kumar ensemble for the celebrations. She complimented the outfit by tying her hair up and minimal accessories. Check out her photos-

#KanganaRanaut with relatives as we know she attends her cousin's engagement event today. pic.twitter.com/RiL7UJskOy — Kangana Ranaut Trivia (@kanganafiles) January 17, 2020

Looking otherworldly in a stunning @ri_ritukumar ensemble, #KanganaRanaut attends her cousin's engagement. 😳🥰🤩😍 pic.twitter.com/3nE9oFFCzE — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut has been ruling the headlines for her film Panga which also stars Punjabi sensation, Jassie Gill. The trailer of the film has already become the most watched trailer on YouTube and fans have been pouring love on the star cast in abundance through their comments on social media.

Other than Panga, Kangana will also be seen playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in her biopic Thalaivi. Directed by Vijay, the makers had already released her first look earlier and on Friday, unveiled the first look of actor Arvind Swami as MGR.

Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

