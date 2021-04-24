Kangana Ranaut asks Sonu Sood to 'appreciate Indian made vaccine' post his COVID recovery

Image Source : TWITTER/@BIPIN64805424,@SONUSOOD Kangana Ranaut says 'appreciate Indian made vaccine' to Sonu Sood

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been actively urging all to get vaccinated through her tweets. The actress on Friday asked actor Sonu Sood to also appreciate the Indian Covid vaccine after he informed that he has tested negative for coronavirus. Sonu had taken the first jab of the Coronavirus vaccine and hence, Kangana said that he recovered from the virus 'fast.'

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Sonu ji you had the first shot of the vaccine and I see because of that you recovered very fast, may be you want to appreciate India made vaccine and its effects, also encourage people to take the vaccine so that tons of it doesn’t get expired post 1st May like before."

Sonu Sood who tested positive for the virus on April 17, took to his Twitter handle to announce the news.

With a green colour graphic paintbrush, he drew '-ve' on his victory pose photo. Keeping the caption short yet apt, he wrote, "Tested: COVID-19 Negative".

Earlier when Arjun Rampal has shared that he recovered from covid fast due to vaccine, Kangana had tweeted, "Arjun Rampal confirms he tested negative for COVID 19: 'Recovered fast as I'd taken my first dose of vaccine’ - it’s important for news like this to come out, thank you"

Rampal had tweeted, "My prayers for people suffering and families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have tested negative twice now. The main reason I recovered so fast,I am told by doctors is because I took the first dose of the vaccine.I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they can.."

Earlier, Kangana had shared photographs of her parents getting their second dose of the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention in her home state Himachal Pradesh. The actress said that she is now waiting for her turn to get vaccinated. Sharing photographs of her mother and father getting the vaccine, Kangana tweeted: "My parents got their second dose of the vaccine today in Himachal Pradesh, no fever no weakness no other symptoms they are feeling quiet good and happy... Waiting for my turn now."

Kangana will next be seen in her upcoming film Thalaivi where she plays late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.