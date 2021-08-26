Kangana Ranaut all praise for Karan Johar's Shershaah, calls Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'glorious tribute'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA, KANGANA RANAUT Stills of Captain Vikram Batra, Sidharth Malhotra and Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for being fearless and speaking her mind. On multiple occasions, the actress has neither shied away from criticising her colleagues nor calling out the bad in Bollywood. In addition, she also makes sure to laud the good. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to shower praises on Karan Johar's Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Congratulating the team Kangana said 'Shershaah' was a glorious tribute to Captain Vikram Batra (PVC).

“National hero Vikram Batra was a Himachali boy from Palampur, very popular and loved soldier. When the tragedy happened, news spread like wildfire in Himachal, it slit through our hearts. As a kid, I remember being tormented for days,” Ranaut’s wrote in her post sharing a picture of the Indian Army Officer.

In a follow-up post, she posted a picture of Sidharth from the film writing, "What a glorious tribute @sidmalhotra. Congratulations to entire team. It was a big responsibility and you all excelled.”

For the unversed, Captain Vikram Batra laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. And due to his immense bravery, he was given the title of 'Sher Shah' (Lion King).

Earlier, talking about the film, Sidharth said it was not only a huge responsibility for him as an actor to play the legend onscreen but also it was a story, close to his heart. Talking about how the actor emotionally involved himself to play the character of Batra, Sidharth said, "Playing a man in uniform always instils a sense of pride but portraying a legendary war hero like Vikram Batra was a huge responsibility to shoulder and perform. The role called for a lot of physical and even more mental preparation to get into his shoes and bring to life the real-life story of a man whose courage and grit stood unmatched.

"I have tried my best to stay true to his persona and valour and I am thankful to the Batra family for trusting me. 'Shershaah', as a film is very close to my heart, and it is only fitting that we launch the movie's trailer at the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations. It is an absolute honour to be here among the brave hearts of the Indian Army and their families."

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah also features actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.