Kangana Ranaut accuses Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra of misleading farmers

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has attacked Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra while tweeting about the farmers' protest that continues in the National Capital Region. Kangana on Friday launched attacks at Diljit and Priyanka after several Twitter users shared pictures of protesting farmers demanding the release of a few activists arrested for allegedly inciting violence.

In a series of tweets, Kangana wrote: "Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains."

Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains ( cont) https://t.co/JW2qU1LM0H — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

The actress also claimed that Diljit and Priyanka were "misleading and encouraging" the agitation, sharing that they would be "hailed by the left media" and given awards.

In multiple tweets, she wrote: "People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM."

Felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Besides all this, Kangana also responded to another tweet on farmers' protest by a user Manjeet Bagga. Kangana urged the user to explain it to “local krantikari” Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi. while, Manjeet Bagga had posted a handwritten note, trying to explain the stance of protesting farmers and that of the Centre regarding the farm laws. Kangana said “Mujhse bahut gussa ho gaye the woh jab maine samjhane ki koshish ki.”

Thank you paji local krantikari @diljitdosanjh ji ko punjabi mein samjhado please 🙏

Mujhse bahut gussa ho gaye the woh jab maine samjhane ki koshish ki 🙏 https://t.co/KOe1Qljxcm — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Earlier this month, she was involved in an ugly Twitter war with Diljit.

In a recent tweet, she also wrote "Again what I said was true, hypothetically speaking if this matter was in court today I would have been officially vindicated, next time chillar party before abusing, harassing, mocking or targeting me remember you are talking to the MOTHER Crown of all fathers...#Diljit_Kitthe_aa."

Again what I said was true, hypothetically speaking if this matter was in court today I would have been officially vindicated, next time chillar party before abusing, harassing, mocking or targeting me remember you are talking to the MOTHER 👑 of all fathers...#Diljit_Kitthe_aa pic.twitter.com/cBcIOSkYNF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

