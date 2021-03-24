Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT/ANUPAMKHER A look into Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday celebration with Anupam Kher, Ekta Kapoor & others

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who celebrated her 34th birthday on Tuesday, post the trailer launch of her upcoming political biopic, 'Thalaivi', hosted a grand party and shared glimpses of it with fans. Kangana, who recently won the National Film Award for best actress, took to her Instagram handle and posted glimpses of her birthday bash, which was attended by B-Town celebs like Anupam Kher, Ekta Kapoor, and Vivek Agnihotri, among others. In one of the videos, Kangana showcased all her birthday cakes kept on a table and wrote, "Birthday Celebrations," along with it.

She also reposted a video posted by veteran actor Anupam Kher, where the mouth-watering cakes can be seen while Kangana is busy chatting with Ekta at the party. Sharing few photos and videos, Kangana wrote alongside her latest Instagram post, "Some glimpses from my birthday."

Kher also shared a picture with the birthday girl on his Instagram handle and penned a note for her. He wrote, "Thank you dearest @kanganaranaut for a great evening. Congratulations for the #NationalAward. Happy birthday to you. May God give you all the happiness in the world. And what an outstanding and power packed trailer of #Thalaivi. You really hit where it hurts. Stay safe. Love and prayers always!! #BestActress #Superstar #Thalaivi #Mannikarnika #Panga."

During the 'Thalaivi' Trailer launch in Chennai, on Tuesday, Kangana got emotional and broke down while talking about Director Vijay, and mentioned how he empowered her to not feel apologetic about her talent.

The film, tracing the life journey of one of the most influential women in Indian politics, has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its inception. Helmed by A L Vijay and written by Vijayendra Prasad, it is a multilingual biopic positioned for a pan-India release. The movie stars Kangana as Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swami as politician M G Ramachandran, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree will also appear in pivotal roles.

Presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, 'Thalaivi' has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.

The Kangana Ranaut-starrer is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.

-ANI