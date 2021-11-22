Kamal Haasan tests COVID positive after returning from US; informs he's isolated in hospital

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ULAGANAYAGAN1 Kamal Haasan

At present, the actor-politician is isolated in a hospital.

Kamal Haasan turned 67 earlier this month on Nov 7.

Kamal Haasan has tested covid-19 positive. The actor-politician informed fans and followers about the same with a post on his verified Twitter account. Haasan shared he recently returned from a trip to the US and had developed a 'slight cough' post that. After the examination, he tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Warning everyone about the virus, Haasan also shared that he has isolated himself in a hospital. “The pandemic is not over yet," he reminded everyone. "There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination. I am isolated in the hospital. Realize that the epidemic is not over yet and everyone is safe," read his tweet in Tamil. Soon after his post, fans and well wishers flooded the actor's comment box with concerning messages and get well soon wishes.

It was earlier this month on Nov 7 that Kamal Haasan celebrated his birthday. On the occasion, the first look of director Lokesh Kanagaraj's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Vikram', featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead was revealed by the makers. The first look features an action sequence where the actor is seen using a metallic shield to protect himself against intense gunfire inside a prison.

'Vikram' has music by Anirudh and Girish Gangadharan's cinematography. Edited by Philomin Raj, the film's art director is N. Sathees Kumar. The first look was released by the 'Vikram' team as part of the birthday celebrations of the actor, who turned 67 on November 7.