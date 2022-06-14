Kamal Haasan shares to-do list as Vikram earns Rs 300 cr worldwide: 'Will repay all my loans and...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAMAL HAASAN Kamal Haasan on Vikram's box office success

Kamal Haasan's action entertainer 'Vikram' has emerged victorious not just in India but globally. The Lokesh Kanakaraj directorial has broken several records at the box office with collections of more than Rs 300 crores worldwide and the winning spree continues even after the second week. The film which clashed with Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj was able to stand rock solid and garner moviegoers at the ticket windows. There could have been no better film than Vikram for Kamal to return to films after a 4-year break. It has become the highest Tamil-grossing film of all time in the UK. The film is all the more special for Kamal as it has become his biggest ever hit over his six decades-long career. Recently Kamal expressed his joy over Vikram's success and shared his future plans. He said that he would eat to his heart's content and repay all his loans. He also revealed that he would help his family and friends in whatever way he can.

During a press conference after launching a blood-donation campaign on Monday in Chennai, Kamal said, "If everyone should progress, you need a leader who doesn’t have to worry about the money. When I said that ‘I can earn Rs 300 crore in a snap’, nobody understood it. They thought that I was beating my chest. You can see now it’s coming (Vikram box office collection)."

"I will repay all my loans, I will eat to my heart’s content and I will give whatever I can to my family and friends. After that if I don’t have anything left, I will say I don’t have any more to give. I don’t have to pretend to help others by taking someone else’s money. I don’t want any grand titles. I just want to be a good human being," he added.

About Vikram

The film is a spin-off of Kamal’s character from his 1986 movie Vikram. Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahad Fazil, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Chemban Vinod, Shivani Narayanan, and Antony Varghese. Tamil superstar Suriya played an extended cameo in the movie.

Kamal had gifted a luxury car to the director of the movie and 13 motorbikes to its assistant directors. He also gifted a Rolex watch to Suriya.