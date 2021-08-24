Kamal Haasan reviews Sidharth's Shershaah, reveals 'resented way Indian army was depicted' in films

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAMALHAASAN,SIDMALHOTRA Kamal Haasan reviews Sidharth, Kiara's Shershaah

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer film Shershaah released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12. The film has been receiving a good response from the viewers since its release and the songs have already topped all the lists. Not just fans, celebrities are also singing praise for the Vikram Batra biopic and the performances by the actors. On Monday, south superstar Kamal Haasan also tweeted his review of the film Shershaah. He revealed that he has resented the way the Indian army has been shown in the films since childhood but loved Shershaah.

Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot's son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers. Thanks @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work."

Reacting to the tweet, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani said, "Thank you so so much sir," while producer Karan Johar tweeted, "Thank you so much Sir! This is such an honour for team #Shershaah."

Earlier, Sidharth's rumoured ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt had also reviewed the film and said, "Must must must watch! This film has made me laugh and cry and everything more. Sidharth Malhotra, you were too special yaa! So, so moving. And Kiara Advani my beautiful, you really just shine right through. Congratulations to the whole team and entire cast. Such a lovely film."

Shershaah also received a special review from superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He tweeted, "If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live." – King, Jr. Watching the impactful story of legendary Kargil War hero Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC), on screen makes us realise the meaning of this quote. Watch #Shershaah with Sid's solid performance."

In the film, Sidharth Malhotra was seen in the double role of Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra. For the unversed, Captain Vikram Batra laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. And due to his immense bravery, he was given the title of 'Sher Shah' (Lion King).

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah also features actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.