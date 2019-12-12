Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and others wish megastar Rajinikanth on his birthday

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 69th birthday today and social media has been flooded with wishes for Thalaiva.

New Delhi Updated on: December 12, 2019 16:36 IST
Rajinikanth birthday kamal haasan

Wishes have been pouring in for Rajinikanth on his 69th birthday

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 69th birthday today. Rajinikanth who is also known as Thailiva among his fans and well-wishers has created an impact that is unparallel. Rajinikanth's star power is such that his birthday is celebrated as a festival by his fans. Though the superstar maintains a low profile and celebrates this day with simplicity, his fans leave no stones unturned to celebrate it in a grand manner. Be it his fan base or friends, Thalaiva crosses all the barriers and is loved by one and all.

The internet was flooded with birthday wishes for the superstar from his fans, colleagues, and friends. Superstar Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter to extend birthday wishes for his friend Rajinikanth and wished for his good health.

Rajinikanth's son-in-law and actor Dhanush also shared his birthday wishes.

Sharing his birthday wishes for Rajinikanth, Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Happy Birthday to our Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy. Much love and respect"

Celebrities continued to pour their wishes for Rajinikanth on his 69th birthday. Here are some of the tweets:

