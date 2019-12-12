Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and others wish megastar Rajinikanth on his birthday

Wishes have been pouring in for Rajinikanth on his 69th birthday

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 69th birthday today. Rajinikanth who is also known as Thailiva among his fans and well-wishers has created an impact that is unparallel. Rajinikanth's star power is such that his birthday is celebrated as a festival by his fans. Though the superstar maintains a low profile and celebrates this day with simplicity, his fans leave no stones unturned to celebrate it in a grand manner. Be it his fan base or friends, Thalaiva crosses all the barriers and is loved by one and all.

The internet was flooded with birthday wishes for the superstar from his fans, colleagues, and friends. Superstar Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter to extend birthday wishes for his friend Rajinikanth and wished for his good health.

Rajinikanth's son-in-law and actor Dhanush also shared his birthday wishes.

Sharing his birthday wishes for Rajinikanth, Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Happy Birthday to our Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy. Much love and respect"

Happy Birthday to our Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy. Much love and respect 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 12, 2019

Celebrities continued to pour their wishes for Rajinikanth on his 69th birthday. Here are some of the tweets:

Happy birthday to the star of the millenium @rajinikanth sir 🙏 Wishing you continued happiness and good health 😊 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) December 12, 2019

Naanga ellarum love u 30000💖Thalaivaa👑forever &ever& ever.. there can never be another person like u in this planet! Neengaley dhaan porandhu varanum 🤗🥳🥰



SuperStar💥anaivarukkum piditha nalla Aathma😇



Please God make him live Forever



Happy birthday @rajinikanth sir😍😇 pic.twitter.com/cB54GH0Dtk — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) December 12, 2019

Happy birthday to the person I love the most in this world 🥳🥳🥳

Andrum Indrum Endrum Orey Superstar @rajinikanth 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/kmTWXaEQ0Z — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) December 11, 2019

