Kamal Haasan and Suriya hail PM Modi's decision to roll back farm laws: 'Victory'

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Kamal Haasan and Suriya hail PM Modi decision to roll back farm laws: Victory

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws, actor and politician Kamal Haasan congratulated farmers, who, he said, had got their victory through a non-violent struggle. Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan also went on to point out how his fledgling political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, had firmly opposed the laws and said that those moments when his party leaders went to Delhi to join the protesting farmers were truly historic and they must be proud of their association with the movement.

"I welcome Prime Minister's announcement that all three agricultural laws will be withdrawn. My heartfelt congratulations to the farmers who fought and won on the moral front," Kamal Haasan tweeted in Tamil.

Image Source : KAMAL HAASAN Kamal Haasan's tweet

It wasn't just Kamal Haasan who welcomed the PM's announcement on Friday. Tamil star Suriya, who finds himself caught in a political maelstrom over his film, 'Jai Bhim', tweeted his thoughts on the issue late on Friday night. He said: "The victory of the non-violent struggle staged by farmers gives hope. In a democracy, it is the people who are the masters. The government's decision to pay attention to the people's feelings makes us happy. My heartfelt wishes to the farmers who firmly fought right till the very end."

Earlier in the day, Suriya's brother Karthi had welcomed the government's decision and congratulated the farmers who had taken part in the agitation against the laws. Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha & others react to PM Modi's decision to roll back three farm laws

Meanwhile, on Friday, PM Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws. Addressing the nation on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, PM Modi said that in the coming Parliament session, the government will take constitutional measures to repeal these farm laws.

The three farm bills were passed in the monsoon session of Parliament, the President had given his assent to these Farm Bills on September 27, 2020. These were Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.