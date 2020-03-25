Kalki Koechlin shares pic of daughter Sappho. Ex-husband Anurag Kashyap drops 'aww-dorable' comment

Anurag Kashyap comments on Kalki Koechlin's daughter's photo

Self-quarantine has given us the opportunity to look within ourself and focus on building our inner strength. It can really take a toll on our mental health if we think about killing our time instead of utilising it. Hope and happiness are the only things we need during this critical period to make us feel better. And Anurag Kashyap's comment on Kalki Koechlin's post made our day a slightly brighter.

Filmmaker's ex-wife and actress Kalki shared a cute photo of her boyfriend Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho. In the greyscale picture, the baby is all curled up in her father's arms while he lovingly looks at her. "Tiger on tree," captioned the 36-year-old actress. As soon as she shared the picture, the post got flooded with adorable. The photo is so heart-warming that even Anurag Kashyap couldn't resist himself from going 'awww'.

Take a look at Kalki's post here:

Anurag Kashyap's comment

Kalki welcomed baby Sappho with Guy on February 7. She shared the news of her arrival in a super cute Instagram post. "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in," read an excerpt from her post.

Kalki made her Bollywood debut with Kashyap's Dev.D in 2009. The duo tied the knot in 2011. However, their relationship couldn't last long and they got divorced in 2015. Kalki worked with Kashyap in his 2011 film That Girl In Yellow Boots and later also starred in Netflix's Sacred Games 2, which he co-directed with Neeraj Ghaywan.

Kalki Koechlin has done films like Margarita With A Straw, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shaitan among many others. She also featured in the web-series Made In Heaven by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.