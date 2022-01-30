Sunday, January 30, 2022
     
Kajol tests COVID positive, shares Nysa's pic saying doesn't want people to see her 'Rudolph nose'

Bollywood actress Kajol has tested COVID positive. The actress took to Instagram to share the news.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 30, 2022 9:46 IST
Kajol
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL

Kajol

Bollywood actress Kajol has tested positive for COVID 19. The actress took to her verified social media account to share the news with her fans, followers and colleagues. Announcing the same, she posted a picture of her daughter Nysa Devgn saying she doesn't want to show people her sick face. "Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll (sic)," she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among the first ones to react to the post. "She's stunning' she wrote complementing Nysa.

