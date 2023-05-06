Kajol recalls days with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan from Yeh Dillagi sets; shares throwback photo

Saturday, May 06, 2023
     
As Yeh Dillagi completes 29 years, Kajol recalled days with Akshay Kumar and Said Ali Khan. She shared an unseen photo and penned a long note sharing funning moments from the sets.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: May 06, 2023 19:06 IST
Bollywood actor, Kajol took all her fans 29 years back by recalling the days with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan during the shoot of Ye Dillagi. As the movie completes 29 years today, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture narrating some fun moments from her shooting days. Kajol posted an old picture with her co-stars in the film Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. In the photo, all of them smiled as they posed together for the camera. 

Kajol recalled how Akshay Kumar boasted about his cooking skills and finally made them an amazing dal. In the caption, she wrote, “So much fun on this set.. and all the small memories. Akshay boasting about his cooking skills and finally making us a simple but amazing dal. Having to walk nearly 1.5 km uphill in the dark in the snow because the car got spoilt at the bottom of the hill and our hotel was at the top and no cellphones!". 

She continued, "Riding a horse in an itsy bitsy skirt and thinking my hat would at least cover my face!!! Saif and me laughing our heads off when we were shooting Hoton Pe Bas and Saroj ji wanting to shoot us instead of the film. Reemaji playing my mother for the first time and sitting and playing cards with her on set. Manish and me doing the trials and #Yashji giving his approval in the middle of trying to give us something to eat..It’s not the film you remember so much as what you were feeling at the time…"

Directed by late director Yash Chopra, 'Yeh Dillagi' was released on May 6 in 1994. Starring Kajol, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, 'Yeh Dillagi' also featured veteran actors like Reema Lagoo, Deven Verma and Saeed Jaffrey among several others. The movie was received well upon its release in 1994. The film’s soundtrack, which included songs like “Ole Ole”, “Dekho Zara Dekho”, “Naam Kyaa Hai” and “Hothon Pe Bas”, were quite popular at the time. The film revolves around a love triangle between a playboy (Akshay Kumar), his boss’s daughter (Kajol), and her suitor (Saif Ali Khan). The chemistry between Akshay and Kajol was appreciated by the audience and their on-screen pairing was praised.

 

