Kajol Makes makes serious confessions; reveals being fat shamed and trolled for dark skin | READ

Kajol, who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than 3 decades now, has been at the receiving end of criticism. She too had to go through many judgements that people passed on her looks and weight. Many times she has been trolled for reportedly undergoing skin whitening surgery. While she always dismissed such reports, netizens often comment about she became 'fair' by sharing her before-after photos on social media. In a recent interview, Kajol recalled how she dealt when she was fat-shamed and trolled for her dark skin tone. The actress also opened up on how it took her a long time to believe that she was beautiful.

Talking to Humans of Bombay, Ajay Devgn's wife and actress Kajol said, "‘She is dark, she is fat and she wears specs all the time.’ These were some of the judgments that were passed when I first started working in the industry. I couldn’t care less. I knew I was smart, cool and better than everyone out there who had any negatives to say for me. So, I kept continuing to be myself and never let it show. Sooner or later, when they couldn’t pull me down, the world simply embraced me for who I was - Kajol.”

Kajol revealed she has struggled with her own skin, believing she was cool, attractive, smart, and intelligent but not pretty. The actress eventually realised she was beautiful, but not until she was 32-33 when she finally looked in the mirror and said it to herself. "It took me a very, very long time reach there," the actress said, adding that she, however, never let it show. Further, she said, "And like I said, you fake it, till you believe it and eventually you will make it."

In an old interview, Kajol dismissed the rumours of her skin whitening surgery. "I have not undergone any skin whitening surgery. I have just stayed out of the sun. For 10 years of my life, I was working all the time under the sun, which is why I got tanned. And now I am not working in the sun anymore. So I’ve got untanned. It’s not a skin whitening surgery, it’s a stay-at-home surgery," she said.

