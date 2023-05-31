Kajol's hilarious before and after photos of her night out leave netizens amused

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kajol's Instagram uploads

Known for her grounded nature, Kajol once again bought smiles to many faces. She joked about her night out on social media as she shared photos for her fans showing the expectations versus reality. In one photo, she is all decked up for an event, while in another, she had tissues all around her off-shoulder gown before she took the perfect photographs. Fans were quick enough to react to the hilarious before and after photos.

Taking to her Instagram handle she wrote, "Expectation VS Reality (squinting face emoji)". Kajol added two photographs of herself. The first is a professional picture of Kajol in her velvet maroon off-shoulder gown. The second shows her looking off to the side as she stands with tissues all around her shoulders. The actor's caption perfectly matches the two photographs.

Fans started showering love on the bubbly actor, fans felt Kajol looked amazing in the outfit. One fan shared, "You are so beautiful just like before it's no different kajol (red heart emoji)." While another added, "Gorgeous in an awesome outfit." Another user wrote, "i love you kajol I'm a fan of you. I love watching all your movies. damn you are the queen of bollywood. sorry for errors and omissions. i love you kajol". "Beatiful and charming", wrote another fan. "YOUR BEAUTY İS MORE REAL THAN REALİTY ", added other fan.

Last week, Kajol celebrated 17 years of Fanaa. The movie was one of the most loved films. Now as the movie has turned 17 today, Kajol has shared her experience of shooting for a song at minus 27 degrees, wearing just a chiffon salwar kameez while her co-star Aamir Khan was wearing a jacket. While Kajol played a visually challenged girl named Zooni while Aamir played a tourist guide with a hidden identity in the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a video clip of the song Mere Haath Mein, celebrating Fanaa's 17th anniversary and called her character Zooni special. She wrote, "One of my oh so many “comebacks”, but Zooni will always remain special to me simply because I just had to be me without my glasses. #Nerds rock! And since you guys loved my memories let me give you some more.."

After delivering a successful film like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001, Kajol took a break from movies. The actress welcomed her first child, daughter Nysa, with husband Ajay Devgn in 2003. 3 years later, the actress made her comeback on the big screen with Kunal Kohli's Fanaa.

