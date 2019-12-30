Kajol feels 'betrayed' by Saif Ali Khan as he skipped Tanhaji promotions

Image Source : TWITTER Kajol feels 'betrayed' by Saif Ali Khan as he skipped promoting Tanhaji

Bollywood actress Kajol is currently promoting her upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsing Warror in full swing. Now, it so happened that Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn were supposed to do the promotions for their film, but the Laal Kaptaan actor opted for a New Year vacay instead.Kajol tweeted, "You betrayed me in Omkara and now during promotions also... hope u read this in Switzerland #Saifalikhan"

To those uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn worked together in Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara in 2006. The former played a villain in the film who betrayed Ajay.

You betrayed me in Omkara and now during promotions also... hope u read this in Switzerland #Saifalikhan pic.twitter.com/kKnecdKOg9 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) December 30, 2019

Incidentally, Saif is once again up against the Singham actor in Tanhaji. Ajay is playing the role of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whereas Saif is playing the role of Udaybhan Rathod, a Rajput fort keeper under Jai Singh I.

Actor Ajay Devgn had released the look of Saif Ali Khan’s character on his official Instagram handle. In the post, he can be seen donning black attire with a sword in his hands. He can also be seen carrying a rugged look.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero is the story of a Maharashtrian warrior. The film is being directed by Om Raut. It stars the actors Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Neha Sharma in important roles. The film will also feature Saif Ali Khan in the role of Udaybhan Rathod, which is supposedly a negative character.