Kajol brutally trolled for showing 'attitude' while cutting cake brought by fans, video goes viral

Kajol brutally trolled for showing 'attitude' while cutting cake brought by fans

Bollywood actress Kajol celebrated her 47th birthday on Thursday. The actress, who enjoys a huge fanbase, was greeted by a group of fans outside her house who came to wish her on the special day. Following the covid safety rules, Kajol stepped out wearing a mask and cut the cake brought by the fans. However, she was brutally trolled for showing 'attitude' in the viral video.

Fans did not like the way Kajol entertained her fans. many thought that she was showing 'attitude' because she was a big celebrity. One user wrote, "She does not look happy at all... poor people wasting their time" Another commented, "Why wasting money, effort and time on people who don't even care??" "Seriously atleast she could feed a piece of cake with her hands to those kids who are waiting for her outside.... These celeb dosnt care about their fans at all," said another.

Watch the viral video here-

On Kajol's birthday, Ajay Devgn penned a love filled note for her along with an adorable picture of the duo. Sharing the picture he wrote, "You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now...Happy birthday dearest Kajol; will try to make it as special as you are @kajol."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have worked in many films together. Their first film together was Hulchul (1995) and that was also the first time they met each other. The duo was last seen together on screen in the 2020 film, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. They have been married for 22 years and have two kids 17-year-old Nysa and 10-year-old Yug.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the film Tribhanga. Her future projects include the biopic Sasi Lalitha, besides Velaiilla Pattadhari 3 and Rajkumar Hirani's untitled satire opposite Shah Rukh Khan.