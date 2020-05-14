Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@REVISIT90S Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh reveal their favourite nineties film

The nostalgia about the '90s is up in the air with actors such as Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan all recalling their favourite movies from the decade on Twitter. The microblogging site has started a new campaign where it asked celebrities to name their favourite movies from the '90s while tagging others for the same. Twitter has also launched a new emoji to commemorate the era.

"First up, what's your favourite 90s movie? Respond with #90sLove #BackToThe90s or #90sNostalgia and tag five friends to continue the conversation. And look who's kicking it off - '90s sweetheart herself @itsKajolD !" read the post from Twitter India.

To this Kajol replied, "Love this @TwitterIndia . My favourite movies are 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' & 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and I'm tagging @ajaydevgn @aamir_khan @karanjohar @TanishaaMukerji @iamsrk Tell me yours!"

Ajay reminisced about his 1998 movie "Zakhm" from the era as he tagged Akshay and Abhishek for the challenge.

"So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slove" he tweeted.

In his reply to Ajay, Akshay tweeted, "Thank you @ajaydevgn ...so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be 'Sangharsh' and 'Andaz Apna Apna'. I'm further tagging @ranveerofficial and @karanjohar to share theirs. #90slove"

"90's is the decade that defines me. I love everything about the 90's ! From films to fashion to music to pop culture. Two of my absolute favourite movies from the 90's are Judwaa and Raja Babu. I nominate Ali Abbas Zafar and Baba Arjun Kapoor to share their favourites," wrote Ranveer Singh.

Abhishek said his father, Amitabh Bachchan's "Agneepath" was his favourite movie from the decade. "Thanks AJ @ajaydevgn my favourite film from the 90's would have to be Agneepath. I would like to further tag @Riteishd @iHrithik and @TheJohnAbraham to tell me theirs #90slove" he replied to Ajay.

