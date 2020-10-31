Kajal Aggarwal Weds Gautam Kitchlu: Dreamy inside photos from their fairytale wedding

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AGGARWALKAJU Kajal Aggarwal Weds Gautam Kitchlu

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is now Mrs. Kitchlu! The actress tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on Friday (October 30). The couple's fairytale wedding in Mumbai was attended by her close friends and family and was a private affair, however, inside pictures from the most special day of the actress have gone viral on the internet. Before saying her wedding vows, Kajal took to Instagram to tease her fans with her wedding look. She shared a picture of herself and wrote, "Calm before the storm. #kajgautkitched." In the photo, the actress can be seen almost ready as her hair looks neatly tied in a bun with all the accessories including a gold matha patti. The monochrome picture shows that she is wearing a bathrobe as her lehenga hangs in the backdrop.

Many celebrities wished the actress a happy married life soon after she shared the post. Lakshmi Machu wrote, "Soooo pretty! Beautiful you look!" Swapnil Shinde commented, "Can’t wait to see the whole look." Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "God bless" while Rakulpreet Singh commented, "Kaj.. love love and lots of love to u both" Sonu Sood wrote, "Congratulations buddy party is due"

The pictures from Kajal and Gautam's wedding are as dreamy as they can be. The duo looked the happiest together and complimented each other with their outfits. While Kajal's red and gold lehenga stole the show, Gautam Kitchlu complemented his bride in a gorgeous white-cream sherwani. Check out inside pictures from their wedding night here-

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal's haldi ceremony had left netizens excited. The actress enjoyed every function with great enthusiasm and had also shared a sneak peek with her fans. The actress looked gorgeous adorned in floral jewellery along with a yellow outfit for her haldi ceremony while Gautam Kitchlu was seen in a white kurta and black Nehru jacket. Many fan pages dedicated to the actress shared photos from the pre-wedding ceremonies and complimented the actress for her beauty. Another video of her dancing and enjoying the celebration had also gone viral.

Check out the pictures here-

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal had shared a stunning picture from her pre-wedding festivities. In the picture, the actress can be seen showing off mehndi on her hands. "Kajgautkitched," she captioned the Instagram post. The caption is a witty pun to the expression "got hitched", referencing the love of her life Gautam Kitchlu. Kajal chose a mint green suit for the occasion, teamed with a braided hairstyle.

Who is Gautam Kitchlu ? Kajal Aggarwal's fiance

Entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu is the founder of design label Discern Living which is an interior design and home decor venture offering simple yet stylish design solutions.

On a related note, on October 6, Kajal had updated her fans about her wedding. "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support," she had written.

