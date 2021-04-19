Kajal Aggarwal urges fans to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols & not burden 'overworked' healthcare system

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL Kajal Aggarwal urges fans to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols

Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal is an avid social media user and loves treating her fans with interesting post. On Monday, the actress urged her fans to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols. She took to her social media and shared a message for everyone around. Taking to her Instagram, Kajal wrote an emotional note, asking her followers not to burden the overworked health care system.

Kajal urged people to show empathy for every kind of pain even if it seems 'unfamiliar'. She shared an elaborated post that talked about losing your loved ones.

"Have you ever given away someone? A daughter to a new family? A sibling to a college degree that demands for them to reside miles away for years? A pet to a prolonged illness? Then you know what loss is. It doesn’t have to dress in the same garb as the one you have known. It morphs its identity. Do not discount tragedy because it’s unfamiliar. No pain is alien. Only our reaction to it is," read an excerpt from the statement Kajal shared.

Asking her fans to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols and to not cause stress to an 'overworked' healthcare system. Kajal wrote, "The world is a scary place right now and this pandemic is testing our resilience, health and patience in ways we didn’t know possible. The least we can do through this is not burden our overworked health care system. #stayhome #staysafe."

Here is a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram post:

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in India are rapidly rising with each passing day. As the second wave of coronavirus continues to peak, the country reported 2,73,810 new cases and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.