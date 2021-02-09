Kajal Aggarwal talks about being diagnosed with asthma at 5: There's nothing to be ashamed of

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL Kajal Aggarwal talks about being diagnosed with asthma at 5

Actress Kajal Aggarwal on Monday opened up about her journey after she was diagnosed with asthma at 5. The actress said that she had to undergo many changes in her lifestyle to cope up with the problem. Kajal wrote, "At the age of five, I was diagnosed with bronchial Asthma, the first thing I remember was having major dietary restrictions. Imagine a kid who had to steer clear of dairy and chocolate. And it’s not like it got any easier as I grew up. Every travel, winter, or every time I was exposed to any sort of dust or smoke, something that’s prevalent in our country, my symptoms flared up. In order to deal with such things in the best possible way, I started using inhalers. And I noticed a change almost instantly.

Now it’s the one thing that I make sure to always carry with me. Sure I get the odd question, or a judgemental look every now and then. And while it does not bother me, there are millions of people in our country who need inhalers, but choose not to use them because of this very problem - social stigma."

Kajal Aggarwal also encouraged fans to not be ashamed of using inhalers. She added, "There's nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to using an inhaler, privately or publicly. And to help India realise this, today I #SayYesToInhalers, and I urge my friends, followers & family to join me. We need all the help & support we can muster to spread awareness about asthma and the use of inhalers."

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal is all set to make her digital debut with the horror series, Live Telecast. "I think it's a very natural progression for actors to venture into different platforms. Making your mark into the digital world is very important and especially to connect with the millennials," Kajal said.

"I have been looking out and wanting to do web series for a while and ‘Live Telecast' was just perfect. I trust Venkat sir to handle this show with supreme care and attention to detail. I love his genre of work so collaborating with him, working under his direction was just perfect for me," she added.

Live Telecast is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. The show also features Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam among others. The web series will go live on February 12 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium.