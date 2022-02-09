'Self-absorbed morons, who...' Kajal Aggarwal slams trolls body-shaming women during pregnancy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KAJAL AGGARWAL Kajal Aggarwal slams trolls body-shaming women during pregnancy

Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on October 30, 2022

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, has taken to social media to slam body shamers. Sharing a gorgeous pictures of herself from her Dubai Vacation, the actress wrote a long post on body positivity for women during pregnancy. She said there is no need to make pregnant women feel uncomfortable during this time as she hit back at trolls for posting memes on mothers-to-be.

She wrote, "I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don’t really help :) let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live! Here are a few of my thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this and most definitely the self absorbed morons who just don’t seem to understand."

Shared how women should embrace their body changes during pregnancy, Kajal added "Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies."

"Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK. These changes are NATURAL and while we are struggling to cope with all the new additions to our lives, (especially the anticipation of the arrival of our tiny little humans) we don’t need to feel abnormal, we don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives! We must remember that the whole process of birthing a little infant, is a celebration that we are privileged to experience," Kajal Aggarwal further wrote.

Concluding the post, she said "Sending you all my love."

On the occasion of New Year, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu announced their pregnancy. "Here’s looking at you 2022," followed by a pregnant woman emoji. For the unversed, the two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on October 30 in 2020.