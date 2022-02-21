Monday, February 21, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Kajal Aggarwal shares glimpse of her 'godh bharaai' with Gautam Kitchlu; fans say 'badhai ho'

Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture from her baby shower ceremony.

New Delhi Published on: February 21, 2022 11:52 IST
Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJAL AGGARWAL

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, recently had a traditional baby shower ceremony (Godh Bharai). For the occasion, the couple opted for ethnic wear. Kajal looked graceful in a traditional Banarasi pink saree that she teamed up with ethnic jewellery. Gautam twinned with her in a white kurta-pyjama and a red jacket. Sharing an adorable picture with Gautam, Kajal captioned it as, "गोदभराई (Godh Bharai)." Her fans chimed into the comment section to share their excitement.

 

