Kajal Aggarwal shares engagement photos with Gautam Kitchlu in mask | Pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL Kajal Aggarwal shares engagement pics with Gautam Kitchlu in mask

Actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu over the weekend and she has shared a few pictures from her engagement and wedding festivities that show her and husband Kitchlu wearing face masks that match their outfits. From the pictures one can imagine having a perfect wedding in coronavirus pandemic.

The photos show Kajal and Gautam wearing gorgeous outfits by fashion designer, Manish Malhotra along with the matching masks. The Special 26 actress can seen wearing her yellow saree with embroidered blouse while Gautam wore a cream-coloured kurta. To complete their look, Kajal wore a yellow, bedazzled mask, and Gautam carried a complementary cream one.

Posting her singles, Kajal thanked Manish Malhotra for designing her saree. “My dearest @manishmalhotra05 thank you for getting your team to create this beautiful saree for me, all the way back in June, bang in the middle of the thick of the lockdown- when nothing was even possible. I truly appreciate all your effort, hard work and the warmth with which you were a part of my engagement. Lots of love,” she wrote.

Talking about planning a wedding during the pandemic, she wrote "Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon."

Kajal and Gautam got married on Friday and have been sharing stunning pictures from the wedding since. The wedding was at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai.

Kajal had shared the first picture from the wedding on Saturday. She wrote along with a candid picture of them holding hands, “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage