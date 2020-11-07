Kajal Aggarwal reacts to changing name to Kajal Kitchlu as she leaves with Gautam for honeymoon

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to spend some quality time with her husband Gautam Kitchlu as they leave for their honeymoon. The duo said their vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on October 30. The couple's fairytale wedding was attended by her close friends and family and was a private affair, however, inside pictures from the most special day of the actress had gone viral on the internet instantly. Now that the duo is done with the wedding ceremony as well as karwa chauth, they are all set to fly away and spend some romantic time.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal shared pictures of her customized passport cover and bags and revealed that they are all set to leave for their honeymoon. In one if the pictures, Kajal wrote, "Ready to go" while another stated, "Bags are packed." Interestingly, Kajal's passport cover read "Kajal Kitchlu."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu fly away for the honeymoon

Kajal Aggarwal has not yet changed her name on social media but her passport cover is proof enough that she is ready to be Mrs Kitchlu. Talking about the same, she told HT, "(It is) Wonderful, but I am still acclimatising. I am getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Although, I love the sound of it. It’s a whole new phase of my life and I am still adapting."

Kajal also talked about how people need to change their perspective about married actresses. She said, "I think people need to change their perspective on this subject as well. Like I was emphasizing in my letter about various other subjects. I don’t believe in this particular approach. I feel like, if you worked all your life to get to a certain level, you need to maintain that. This is my identity and I would like to continue this. It’s my discretion when I want to do what. So, I feel like I am going to continue my discretionary powers over this, and will not allow other people’s opinions to dictate how I live."

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal revealed that Gautam Kichlu is a non-filmy guy and she is thankful for that. Talking about the proposal, Kajal told Vogue, "Gautam is understated when it comes to romance. He’s not the filmy sort, and I am grateful for it because I have enough of that in my films. So, it wasn’t a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn’t be more sure about spending my life with him!"

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage