Kajal Aggarwal on Indian 2 accident: All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive

The nation woke up to the tragic incident that took place on the sets of Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal's Indian 2 on Wednesday. The accident, which happened at EVP Film City Chennai, claimed three lives when a crane fell on them while constructing the sets for the shooting. Nine people from the unit were also left injured. Now, actress Kajal Aggarwal has come to the forefront to reveal how she narrowly escaped the accident. "In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life", the actress tweeted.

In another tweet, Kajal Aggarwal condoled the death of three persons and wrote, "Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected,untimely loss of my colleagues from lastnight.Krishna,Chandran and Madhu.Sending love,strength and my deepest condolences to your families.May god give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2".

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan who visited the injured in the hospital also said they were given first aid and are being treated and he hoped they would soon recover.

The actor also took to Twitter and said, "This accident is very cruel though he had crossed several accidents. More than his pain at the loss, the pain of the family members of the dead would be more."

Costume designer Amritha Ram shared an account of what she witnessed. She wrote that she along with Kamal Haasan, and Kajal Aggarwal was seconds away from being crushed. She also shared a picture of their crushed canopy under the crane.

Indian 2, directed by Shankar also stars Siddharth,Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Delhi Ganesh and Vidyut Jammwal.

