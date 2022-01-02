Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu confirms her pregnancy: 'Here’s looking at you 2022'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJAL AGGARWAL Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu confirms her pregnancy

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are pregnant! After a lot of speculations, the couple has officially confirmed it on the occasion of New Year's. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a picture of Kajal with the caption "Here’s looking at you 2022," followed by a pregnant woman emoji. The actress tied the knot with her beau Gautam Kitchlu in October last year and fans are eagerly waiting to hear some good news from the couple. After the news, fans immediately flooded the comment sections with love and congratulatory messages. “The most beautiful moment of both of your lives," wrote a fan. Another said, "Oh God just can't believe it is official now."

Kajal had shared a stunning picture with Gautam, recently, where she was seen showing off her baby bump. She looked breathtaking in a green thigh-high dazzling gown. On the other hand, Gautam looked smart in his semi-casual attire. Along with the picture, she wrote, "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam..Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts :)"

For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu said their vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on October 30 in 2020. The couple's fairytale wedding was attended by her close friends and family and was a private affair. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam dated for three years then remained friends for seven years and later, got married.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will be headlining slice-of-life drama 'Uma', which has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh on board as creative producer. The upcoming Hindi language film is produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA Media) and Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Group). It is directed by debutante Tathagata Singha.

