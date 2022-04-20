Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu name their newborn son Neil; here's what it means

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJAL AGGARWAL Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Highlights Gautam Kitchlu took to Instagram and shared the name of their newborn

Earlier, Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal confirmed that the couple was blessed with a baby boy

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu became proud parents to a baby boy on Tuesday (April 19). Reportedly, the baby was born in a private hospital in Mumbai and the health of both the baby and the mother is safe. On Wednesday, Kajal's husband Gautam took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and thanked them for their best wishes. He also revealed that they have named their son 'Neil Kitchlu'. Neil is a boy's name of Irish origin which means 'passionate' or 'champion'.

"Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you, everyone, for your love and blessings @kajalaggarwalofficial," Gautam captioned the post.

Take a look:

In no time his post was bombarded with congratulatory messages from his fans and friends. One of the user wrote, "Congratulations to you and Kajal. Hope mommy and baby are doing well!!!" Tara Sharma commented, "A huge congrats to all of you and welcome to the incredible hectic and amazing world of parenting...love to all of you from all of us."

The couple had announced pregnancy in January this year. Gautam had hinted toward Kajal's pregnancy as he shared her picture and wrote, "Here’s looking at you 2022" and dropped an emoji of a pregnant woman.

Recently, Kajal had penned a long post on Instagram, thanking her husband for the wonderful person he was.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30, 2020 in a small private ceremony that was attended by only their immediate families. The couple, who seem to be made for each other, have won the hearts of crores of fans of the actress