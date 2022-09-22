Kajal Aggarwal FINALLY reveals her baby boy's face with adorable video | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWAL Kajal Aggarwal FINALLY reveals her baby boy's face

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, are embracing parenthood for the first time after welcoming their little bundle of joy in April this year. The couple have been on cloud nine since then and have been enjoying their new phase of life. Ever since the new member of the Kitchlu family was introduced to the public, fans have been waiting to see his picture. Finally, the actress has revealed her baby boy, Neil Kitchlu's face in her latest post.

On Thursday, the Singham actress took to her Instagram account and shared a video in which she can be seen holding her little baby and adoring him. As soon as she shared the video, fans jammed the comment section, pouring love on the little munchkin. Along with the baby's face reveal, the actress also launched her own brand named "Kare & Karess" with her husband and two partners, which caters to all baby's needs at a one-stop-destination. The tagline of her brand is "Conscious Parenting Simplified."

The actress recently posted a picture with her new business venture squad. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Gautam and I are thrilled to reveal our passion project, which happened so synergistically with our fabulous partners. After copious amounts of hard work, intense planning and thorough research, we finally bring to fruition, the most awaited and a very personal project."

Earlier, the actress showed a glimpse of her child when she shared the first family portrait after her son's birth. The adorable picture stirred the internet.

For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in a lavish wedding ceremony on October 30, 2020. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on April 19, 2022.

Also read: Viral Video: Taapsee Pannu gets annoyed at paparazzi, says ‘peeche hatiye’

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in the film Hey Sinamika. Now, she is back to work after her maternity break and she has started filming for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

Also read: Double XL teaser out: Watch Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi breaking stereotypes

Latest Entertainment News