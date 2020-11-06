Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL Kajal Aggarwal celebrates first karwa chauth in red saree and dreamy photoshoot with Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal, who recently tied the know with longtime beau Gautam Kitchlu, celebrated her first karwa chauth in style. The actress on Friday shared pictures of her look in a red hot saree and revealed that she wore a Manish Malhotra designer outfit for her first karwa chauth. Complimenting her look with bridal bangles, statement earrings and open hair, Kajal looked ravishing.

Kajal and Gautam had said their vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on October 30. The couple's fairytale wedding was attended by her close friends and family and was a private affair, however, inside pictures from the most special day of the actress had gone viral on the internet instantly.

Kajal and Gautam also got a dreamy photoshoot done with Gateway Of India as the backdrop. The actress looked gorgeous in a handcrafted pink suit by Torani while Gautam looked handsome in a blue kurta and pajama. One of the photos shows Kajal resting her head on Gautam's shoulders and they look serene. In another snap, the couple shares a beautiful moment flashing their infectious smiles.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Kajal Aggarwal opened up about her love story with Gautam and revealed that the duo dates for three years then remained friends for seven years and are now married. Kajal said, "Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives." She added, "Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together."

Kajal Aggarwal revealed that Gautam Kichlu is a non-filmy guy and she is thankful for that. Talking about the proposal, Kajal revealed, "Gautam is understated when it comes to romance. He’s not the filmy sort, and I am grateful for it because I have enough of that in my films. So, it wasn’t a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn’t be more sure about spending my life with him!"

Interestingly, Kajal wanted a destination wedding with a crowded dance floor but the pandemic ruined their plans. She did all the preparations for her wedding through WhatsApp and Zoom calls along with her sister. She recalled that Gautam met her parents in April this year and the duo got engaged in June 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage