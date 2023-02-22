Kai Po Che! turns 10: Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, shares unseen pictures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEKKAPOOR Kai Po Che! turns 10

Kai Po Che! turns 10: Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, and the late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer clocked 10 years of its release on Wednesday, February 22. Helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, the film was an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s popular novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor recalled old memories and shared never-before-seen photos from the sets as the movie celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Abhishker took to his Instagram handle and shared a slew of pictures from the sets of the film and they take us back in time. He wrote, "When a movie hits a decade and still finds a place in people’s hearts it gets termed a Classic. I had the good fortune to work with 3 exceptional actors @sushantsinghrajput @rajkummar_rao & @theamitsadh. These boys were just dynamite together , throw in a thespian like @manavkaul and u have a recipe for an explosion that will reverberate a lifetime.. @amupuri thank u for stepping in and giving it that perfect dash spice that pulled the flavour in the most delectable way. I learnt a lot on this movie and I have my team, my crew to thank for that.. you are only as good as the people u work with and kai poche was backed by the best team ever."

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Amit Sadh also remembered him. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor was quizzed about whether such a day reminds the team of the harsh truth about Sushant’s absence. He said, "Yes, it’s the bitter truth, and no one has forgotten him. I celebrate him through movies and keep his memories alive inside me."

The actor also spoke about working with Sushant and Rajkummar Rao, saying, "We all were raw, new, and with the fire inside us to perform. We had a fantastic director, Gattu, steering our energies and putting them to use best. What motivates me is the lessons of the tremendous collaborating spirit of different people who came together to make a heartwarming story."

