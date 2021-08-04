Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi supports Sourabh Raaj Jain, says he was eliminated too soon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKA TRIPATHI,SOURABH RAAJ Divyanka Tripathi supports Sourabh Raaj Jain

Sourabh Raaj Jain's elimination in the last week's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 has created quite a rage on social media. Viewers and fans of the actor are calling eviction unfair. The makers and co-contestants have been at the receiving end of criticism ever since the episode premiered on television. Not only has Sourabh's strong fanbase come out in total support of the actor, but quite a few of his co-contestants also lent their support to him on social media, including actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who recently said that Sourabh was eliminated way too soon.

Divyanka went all out expressing her views and justifying angry fans about her comments on the show. In a series of tweets and Instagram comments, Divyanka said that his elimination was the most heartbreaking moment of KKK11 and a big loss for the show and the viewers. The actress said that even though Sourabh was eliminated too soon but won millions of hearts.

Responding to a Twitter user, Divyanka said, "My dear, I shouldn't explain but since I'm so fond of @saurabhraajjain I will. I was sarcastic...I said many things before and after like he's a vegetarian which wasn't shown (for broadcasting rules maybe, which is justified). There's more to what you see on TV."

Reacting to Divyanka's tweet, Sourabh said, "Hey @Divyanka_T you were so kind to me throughout, I still remember your sweet messages post Wht happened…..feelings are mutual." "Sourabh you are a pure soul and a rare find. There was so much more to you to offer in KKK. Eliminated too soon but won million hearts," wrote Divyanka responding to the actor's tweet.

For the unversed, last week the elimination task was to take place between Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen and Mahekk Chahal. However, Arjun used his 'K medal' and took Sourabh's name for the same. The latter was safe from elimination before this. While performing the task, Sourabh lost and was evicted.

