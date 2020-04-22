'Kabir Singh ki bandi' Kiara Advani shows how she aced Bharatnatyam in a ballerina costume during childhood

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who became popular with the role of Kabir Singh ki bandi in Shahid Kapoor's film is on a social media spree these days. During the current coronavirus lockdown in the country, she is quarantining with her family and spending most of her time relishing on childhood photos and videos. And not alone, she's also sharing them on her Instagram handle for her fans to watch and get entertained. On Wednesday, the actor shared another video of her younger self dancing in a ballerina outfit and it seems that it was her mother who recorded the video in the year 1996 when she was around four years old.

The background voice in the video seems to be that of her mother as she says, "Bharatnatyam in a ballerina dress. In a Ballerina dress you have to dance like a ballet dancer." Taking to the photo-sharing application, she shared the video and captioned it as, "When mom thought I would join the Bolshoi ballet but I chose Bollywood instead #thewonderyears." The video has now crossed as many as 5 lakh 96 thousand views. Have a look:

A lot of celebs were in awe of the video including Arjun Kapoor who commented, "That’s a heady mix of class and mass" while ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Kiara the talent was there since childhood."

Kiara, on Tuesday, shared another video in which she was seen drinking water from her favourite Cindrella mug and captioned it as, "#thewonderyears doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani.. and my obsession with Cinderella."

On the acting front, Kiara was recently seen in Netflix's film 'Guilty.' She will next be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee. It also stars Kartik Aaryan.

Watch Guilty trailer here:

