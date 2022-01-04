Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GRANDEFRATELLOTV Kabir Bedi enters Grande Fratello, the Italian version of Big Brother | WATCH

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi is on a roll! The year has started on an exceptional note for him with exciting news coming his way. At 75, he continues to win glorious accolades and honours for his much-applauded book, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey Of An Actor. Not just that, the actor who attained huge stardom spanning over three continents, in countries like India, The United States and Italy in the '70s and the '80s, has been invited to participate in Grande Fratello VIP, the Italian version of the reality television franchise Big Brother.

Before entering the show, Kabir took to Instagram and informed his fans that he will not be available on social media for a while. On Monday (January 3), Kabir shared a video of himself making the announcement. He wrote, "My friends, I’m going to be away for a while and will miss interacting with you all. But if you can watch Grande Fratello VIP, do tune in - Canale 5. I’m sure it’ll be another adventure. My wife @parveenhq and my team will try and update everyone as much as they can. Until next time, all my love and wishing you all a very happy new year! Love and light, Kabir."

In the video, Kabir explained that he will not be able to use his gadgets once he enters the reality show. He said, "My friends, I am going to be off social media for a while, possibly till the middle of March. For a good reason as I am joining the VIP edition of the Italian version of the Big Brother, Grande Fratello, which means no phones, no internet, no emails, no television, no news, no contact with the outside world. I will think of it as a digital detox, which is not a bad thing. I will miss my interactions with you, I’ll miss my family, my friends, my wife Parveen. She will keep you updated as much about me. Till then have a wonderful New Year. I will see you all once I come out."

The actor had been in Italy under quarantine for the last few days as a preparation process to enter the Grande Fratello VIP. On Tuesday (January 4), he entered the house as a contestant. This year, it happens to be the most-watched show of all seasons and Kabir is a late entrant to the house. He will celebrate his 76th birthday on 16th January in the house while 15th January happens to be his wedding anniversary with wife, Parveen Dusanj-Bedi. There is a huge buzz and excitement across Italy and other European countries about the Sandokan superstar entering the house in Italy.

