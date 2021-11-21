Kabir Bedi, Bipin Rawat grace the Havana Cavalry Gold Cup 2021 polo match in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KABIR BEDI Kabir Bedi

Actor Kabir Bedi and Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat attended the Havana Cavalry Gold Cup 2021 polo match in Delhi's Race Course. In the Gold Cup, two different teams of the army, the Achievers team and the MAS team came face to face for an exciting game. Both the teams included officers of the rank of Colonel and Captain of the Indian Army. Although the match was very tight and close, performing brilliantly, the Achievers team defeated the MAS team by one goal.

Rawat who was also the Chief Guest of the occasion began the match by throwing the first ball. Meanwhile, earlier, during the friendly match, actor Kabir Bedi threw the first ball for the players.

As the teams completed the four rounds of the nail-biting game, Rawat congratulated the champion team and gave the award. He also honoured all the players of teams for putting up an exemplary show of skill and sportsmanship.

Post the match, Rawat launched Bedi's book 'Journey Must Tell' and congratulated the actor for the same.

During the inauguration, Kabir Bedi opened up about his journey from being a student in Delhi's school to Stephens College and from his initial days in Bollywood to making it to Hollywood. Apart from this, the actor shared that the book is not only about his glorious journey as an actor but also includes insights into his financial losses and his relationship with his family.

-- inputs by Abhay Parashar