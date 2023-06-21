K-Pop group TXT & Jonas Brothers collaborating for new song Do It Like That; drops first look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TXT & Jonas Brothers' first collaboration ever

After days of hints, it's finally official that TXT and the Jonas Brothers are teaming up for a summer single.

The K-Pop group TXT and Jonas Brothers released the first teaser for their upcoming song Do It Like That, which will drop on July 7 at 1:00 P.M KST, along with its music video.

TXT, the Jonas Brothers, and One Republic’s Ryan Tedder will be producing the single had previously fuelled speculation about a potential collaboration through various cryptic posts and interactions on social media. TXT’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC also unveiled a release schedule for the upcoming single that ends by mysteriously teasing “STAY TUNED FOR MORE”.

The moment post was revealed that the song, Do It Like That, will be dropping on July 7, several fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement. “OMG I CAN DIE HAPPILY NOW MY CHILDHOOD IDOLS AND KPOP TOGETHER ARE U KIDDING ME ?????" a fan wrote. “Whaaaat is happening?? K-Pop and JoBros coming together?? I feel like I’m in an alternate universe and I am not mad," a second fan wrote. “Nostalgic Idols plus K-pop Idols…. this is gonna be funnn!!" a third user wrote. “I am gonna cry!!!!! can’t wait," a fourth user wrote. “SONG OF THE SUMMER YUP," a fifth user wrote.

The Jonas Brothers also shared a fun video featuring TXT after the new single was announced. “Excuse me?” the trio captioned the clip, which features the brothers literally running into the K-pop stars.

The new single continues what is already a blockbuster year for TOMORROW X TOGETHER. In January, the group earned its first Billboard 200 No.1 project with The Name Chapter: Temptation, the K-Pop star's third consecutive title to reach the chart’s top 10. In May, Jonas Brothers earned their seventh career top 10 on the Billboard 200 with The Album, their sixth studio album.

Meanwhile, TXT released their second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze on May 31 with lead single OX1=Lovesong, featuring Seori. Whereas Jonas Brothers released their sixth studio album titled “The Album”. The album also features sole guest appearances from Jon Bellion.

Latest Entertainment News