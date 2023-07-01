K-Pop group EXO’s Hear Me Out song debuts at no.1 on the Worldwide iTunes chart

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM EXO's latest single track Hear Me Out.

The globally renowned K-Pop band EXO has set a record by topping the global music charts with their second pre-release song Hear Me Out from their 7th regular album. The new song which was released recently reached no.1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 37 regions around the world, including Brazil, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Singapore, Thailand, Chile, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Colombia, El Salvador, Peru, Laos, India, Kazakhstan, Nicaragua, Oman, Turkey, Venezuela, Argentina, Belarus, Malaysia, Panama, Portugal, Sri Lanka, Botswana, Romania, Ecuador, Greece, Paraguay, Fiji, Poland, Costa Rica, The Dominican Republic and Armenia.

Moreover, the song not only claimed the top spot on the Worldwide iTunes Song chart but also conquered the digital sales charts on China’s QQ Music and Kugou Music, thereby reaffirming EXO’s undying popularity.

In a testament to its global appeal, Hear Me Out ascended to the top of the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and is just 12 hours post-released. The track also resonated in Europe, securing a 4th place position on the European iTunes Song Chart. Notably, it also climbed to 11th place on US iTunes, marking it as the quickest SM Entertainment song to crack the top 20 on the US chart. This swift success underscores the song’s wide-reaching appeal and enthusiastic reception from fans across the globe.

Hear Me Out is a notable song featuring lyrics that deliver an unadorned and honest heart to a partner before starting to love, along with sweet vocals. The music video released alongside the track is also drawing attention, allowing viewers to fully appreciated the chill and natural charm of the members.

Particularly, following the explosive response from music fans to their first pre-released song Let Me In released on June 12 Hear Me Out has also received an overwhelming response completing a successful comeback preheat. This has led to an increased interest in the new album that they will present.

