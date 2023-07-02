K-Pop girl group ITZY back with latest pre-release track Bet On Me for album Kill My Doubt

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-Pop girl group ITZY

K-Pop girl group ITZY dropped the music video for Bet On Me, pre-release tracks off their upcoming mini album Kill My Doubt. The latest song is one of the music videos that ITZY will be releasing for the album, the group will also drop a music video for B-side None of My Business on July 24 at midnight KST. After which they will release the full mini album and the music video for its title track Cake on July 31 at 6:00 PM KST.

An inspiring song about believing in oneself against all odds Bet On Me, features lyrics written by JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin Young and 12h51m (VERYGOODS).

Just a few days back when they release the teaser images for the latest track Bet On Me, fans couldn’t keep calm. It showed five ITZY members’ youthful faces. While Lia stared straight into the camera with her hair in pigtails, Yeji put on a black hoodie and looked off into the distance. Ryujin showed a despairing articulation in a comfortable climate and Chaeryeong’s eyes shone as the breeze blew her hair. The most youthful Yuna, inclined her back some place, maintaining eye contact with her as she profoundly searched in thought.

For the unversed, ITZY is a girl group that made its debut on February 12, 2019, consisting of five members, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. They made their debut with the release of their single album It’s Different led by the song Dalla Dalla and won several accolades. They also became the first K-Pop girl group to achieve such a Rookie Grand Slam.

