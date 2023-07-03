K-drama King The Land couple Lee Junho and YoonA dating in real?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lee Junho and YoonA are reportedly dating.

Seeing Lee Junho and YoonA together in the current series King The Land, every fan wished them together be in real life. Well, now looks like, its happening in real life. According to reports, YoonA and Junho had been dating before they started filming the JTBC rom-com King The Land. It was reported that the two took on the project together because they were already dating. Meanwhile, YoonA and Junho’s King The Land gained momentum in popularity, hitting the show’s personal best in viewership ratings.

According to a report media outlet PROOF reported that Lee Jun Ho and YoonA had been dating.

"An industry insider revealed to PROOF that Lee Jun Ho and Lim YoonA had been dating before filming JTBC’s weekend drama King The Land- The two were said to have chosen this drama for that reason."

Interestingly, Junho and YoonA have first appeared together in a romantic dance as MCs for a music show. Their Señorita performance left everyone dazzled, and now their chemistry in King The Land has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Both their agencies, SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment, are yet to comment on the same. Their latest promotional pictures together for a magazine showed how much sizzling chemistry they have.

For the unversed, Lee Junho is a member of 2PM, while YoonA is a member of Girls Generation. Both the groups debuted around the same time, and the duo has known each other and have been friends for a long time.

This turns out to be a literal out-of-K-Drama romance and surely an exciting and thrill among the fans.

