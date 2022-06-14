Justin Bieber shares health update on his facial paralysis in long note: 'Jesus is with me'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUSTIN BIEBER Justin Bieber shares health update

Justin Bieber has shared an update about his health condition with his fans, days after the musician revealed that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. In a statement posted on his Instagram Story, the 28-year-old singer said he is gradually recovering from the rare medical condition, which has resulted in one side of his face being paralysed. He said that he has "gotten better" since his diagnosis.

"Wanted to share a little bit of how I have been feelin. Each day has gotten better, and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I'm reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace through this horrible storm that I'm facing. I know this storm will pass, but in the meantime, JESUS IS WITH ME," Bieber wrote in the Instagram story.

Bieber shared the news of his partial facial paralysis in a video message posted on his Instagram on June 10. The singer had announced that he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness. In the video, Bieber had shown how one side of his face was unable to move as a result of the medical condition.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face," Bieber shared in an Instagram video on June 10, adding, "For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see."

This medical outbreak isn't the first time Bieber's ongoing world tour has been postponed. In February, his scheduled performance at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington was cancelled due to the COVID19 outbreak in his ensemble. The singer himself later tested positive for COVID-19 and postponed his February 20 concert at the TMobile Arena in Las Vegas.

