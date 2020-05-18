Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPASHETTYKUNDRA Just like Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan Raj Kundra is also a fitness freak, aces backflip in new post

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son Viaan nailed the backflip in a new video shared by the actress on social media. She says her son has taken inspiration from her regular exercise schedule and has shown interest in fitness. Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a video of Viaan performing a perfect back flip. She captioned the video: "Children always imitate whatever they see their parents doing. Seeing us workout and practice yoga, Viaan started taking an interest in his health and fitness early on. Kids have a lot of energy and it's important for that enormous energy to be channelised well."

Shilpa said that Viaan loves gymnastics. "He loves gymnastics, so I enrolled him.. But gymnastics without practice can make you rusty. So, we keep practising... keeps him occupied, active, and strong! So, if your kids want to pursue something they must practice because practice makes you perfect, and makes them hungry and sleep well... ha ha ha Stay home, stay safe!" she added.

Have a look at the video here:

Shilpa on Saturday took to Instagram stories and shared a photo on the occasion of her daughter turning 3 months old. The photo, however, doesn't show the face of the baby but featured Shilpa's elder son Viaan playing with his newborn sister. Taking to the photo-sharing application and sharing the photo, Shilpa wrote alongside, "Happy 3 months, princess #Samisha." Check it out:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPASHETTYKUNDRA Shilpa Shetty with children

In other news, Shilpa's TikTok account is among the top 50 in the world.

On the film front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback to acting with "Nikamma" and "Hungama 2".

-WITH IANS INPUTS

