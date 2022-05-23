Juhi Parekh Mehta becomes youngest Gujarati woman ever to walk red carpet at Cannes Film Festival

Follow us on Image Source : JUHI PAREKH MEHTA Juhi Parekh Mehta

Juhi Parekh Mehta, co-producer of Sandeep Singh's feature directorial 'Safed' became the youngest Gujarati woman ever to walk the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The film's first look was unveiled at Cannes by the legendary Academy Award winner AR Rahman on May 20. Mehta is also known for co-producing 'Janhit Mein Jaari' starring Nushratt Bharuchca which is all set to release on June 10, this year. In addition, She is also the co-producer of 'Sher Singh Rana' starring Vidyut Jamwal and a musical action thriller being creatively produced with Mohit Suri.

Talking about 'Safed'

AR Rahman released the first look of filmmaker Sandeep Singh's feature directorial debut 'Safed' at the Cannes Film Festival in presence of lead actors Abhay Verma, Meera Chopra. The film is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, and is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Ajay Harinath Singh, Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Zafar Mehdi.

Talking about the film, Meera Chopra said, "Safed is a special film to me. It is all because of Sandeep Singh who chose this story as his directorial debut. It is heartening that such an important film is making the right noise thanks to its poster being launched at Cannes, that too by the hands of A.R. Rahman.

On the other hand, Abhay Verma shared, "Every actor's ambition is to have a debut film that goes to Cannes, and I feel blessed and privileged to be living it." My director Sandeep Singh's trust and faith in me made this journey really memorable. I'm still pinching myself over the fact that I was featured on the poster launched by our nation's pride, A.R. Rahman."

