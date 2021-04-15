Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUHI CHAWLA Juhi Chawla urges Maharashtrians to 'start chain of gratitude' amid COVID pandemic

As the daily total count of COVID-19 cases surged to 2 lakh, Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla on Thursday urged fans to break the chain by starting a 'new gratitude chain.' The senior actress took to her Instagram handle to post a monochromatic picture of herself as she posed while sitting on a couch. Juhi looked beautiful in a satin full-length gown as she strikes a candid pose looking away from the camera.

Advising people to keep a positive mindset amid the testing times, Chawla wrote, "People of Maharashtra, we're all home again to Break the Chain and we most certainly will, if we put our mind to it. I believe this is also the time for all of us to be grateful. So should we start a new gratitude chain? #BreakTheChain #Gratitude #CovidPositivity," the actress said.

Earlier, in the day, actor Abhishek Bachchan urged all his fans, followers and friends to wear masks at all times. The actor came up with a loud and clear message amid the second wave of the deadly virus. Abhishek asked people to follow all health protocols, including wearing masks to ensure the safety of their loved ones. The 'Big Bull' actor shared the masked-up selfie from Lucknow.

Abhishek took to his Instagram and requested people to take the most necessary precaution. The actor wrote in his Instagram post: "Please, please, please keep your mask on." He also added, "If not for yourself, think about your family, elders, friends and loved ones. #maskup #maskon."

On the work front, Juhi is all set to feature in the Amazon Prime web series tentatively titled "Hush Hush". The thriller drama series also features Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami and Kritika Kamra.