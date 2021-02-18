Image Source : TWITTER/IPL Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta is now Youngest Bidder of IPL| Pics

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta holds the proud title of being the youngest bidder in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) Auctions. Referring to Jahnavi as the youngest bidder, Kolkata Knight Riders had confirmed that she would give a 'behind the scenes' tour of the IPL auction in Chennai. The announcement was made by the Twitter handle of the IPL team, KKR. Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta are the co-owners of the aforementioned IPL team along with Shah Rukh Khan.

"The youngest bidder in #IPLAuction history is back...Our very own #JahnaviMehta will be taking over our Social Media for today, as she gives you a behind-the-scenes tour of the event in Chennai. Stay tuned! #KKR #IPL2021 #IPLAuction," tweeted KKR.

Take a look:

Indian Premier League auction is going live in Chennai. A total of 292 players are set to go under the hammer with 164 of Indian and 124 overseas.

There will also be three associate players in the auction. The IPL 2021 Auction will be held in Chennai on Thursday and will start from 15.00 PM IST and you can watch it live on Star Sports on TV and it will be streaming live on Hotstar.

Many popular celebrities Preity Zinta, Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla’s Daughter Jahnavi Mehta have been spotted at the event.

Take a look: