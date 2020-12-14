Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUHICHAWLA Juhi Chawla loses diamond earring at Mumbai airport, promises to reward finder

Actress Juhi Chawla on Sunday night took to social media and shared that she has lost a diamond earring at the Mumbai International Airport, T2. She also requested that anyone who finds the piece should notify the police, promising a reward in return. "This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 of Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigrations, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I'll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you.

This is the matching piece, I've worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you," tweeted Juhi on her verified handle, @iam_juhi, along with folded hand emojis.

As mentioned in her tweet, she also shared a snapshot of matching earring. Have a look at the same here:

On the work front, Juhi Chawla made her debut in the year 1986 with the film 'Sultanat.' She is counted as one of the top actresses of the 90s era and has worked in films like Bol Radha Bol, Aaina, Darr, Yes Boss, Loafer and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke and others.

Last, she was seen in the 2019 film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' that also features Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles.

-With IANS inputs