Image Source : TWITTER/JUHI CHAWLA Juhi Chawla happy to see her daughter Jahnavi & Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan at IPL auction

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta now holds the proud title of being the youngest bidder in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) Auctions. Juhi, who is the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team on Thursday took to Twitter to share her excitement for the same. The senior actress was filled with pride to see her daughter Jahnavi, and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan at the ongoing IPL auction in Chennai. She cheered for 'KKR kids' - Jahnavi and Aryan.

Sharing a picture of Aryan and Jahnavi from the IPL event, Juhi wrote, “So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. @iamsrk @KKRiders.”

On a related note, Kolkata Knight Riders had confirmed that Jahnavi is the youngest bidder in the history of IPL Auctions and she would give a 'behind the scenes' tour of the IPL auction in Chennai. The announcement was made by the Twitter handle of the IPL team, KKR.

"The youngest bidder in #IPLAuction history is back...Our very own #JahnaviMehta will be taking over our Social Media for today, as she gives you a behind-the-scenes tour of the event in Chennai. Stay tuned! #KKR #IPL2021 #IPLAuction," tweeted KKR.

Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan are the co-owners of the team. But the duo were not present at the auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders, earlier in the evening, roped in Shakib Al Hasan for INR 3.20 crore as the Bangladeshi all-rounder returned to the franchise after seven years. They also added Sheldon Jackson to their squad, buying him for INR 20 lakh

In 2019, Aryan dubbed for the Hindi version of The Lion King, along with Shah Rukh. While Aryan did a voice over for character Simba, Shah Rukh lent his voice to the character Mufasa.